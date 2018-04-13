‘He killed his baby’: Mom calls 911 to report son confessed to killing his family

Knightdale police have released the 911 call from a woman saying her son confessed to killing his 7-month-old baby and his wife, who was also his daughter.
"My son just called me and he told me ... he killed his baby and he's in the house," said the mother of Steven Pladl, according to 911 audio published by WTVD.
“His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday. ... He killed his wife. He killed her father. I can’t even believe this is happening,” she told the operator.
Steven Pladl picked up Bennett from his mother, who lives in Knightdale and had custody of the child, on Wednesday night. She called 911 at about 9 a.m. Thursday and asked police to check on the baby at 106 Earlston Court, Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Police believe Steven Pladl killed the baby, drove through the night and fatally shot Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco, in New Milford, Conn.
Steven Pladl was then found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide in Dover, N.Y., according to police.
