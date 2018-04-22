Raleigh police department investigating Sunday morning homicide

Raleigh Police Department officers were dispatched Sunday morning to an EMS call in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue, where they found a deceased adult female.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The EMS call was made around 4:45 a.m.
This story will update as new information becomes available.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
