Raleigh police department investigating Sunday morning homicide

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 22, 2018 10:07 AM

Raleigh Police Department officers were dispatched Sunday morning to an EMS call in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue, where they found a deceased adult female.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The EMS call was made around 4:45 a.m.

This story will update as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

