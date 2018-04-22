Where does Bradley Chubb rank among recent pass rushers who were top-6 picks?

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday evening, and former North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb won’t wait long before his name is called by commissioner Roger Goodell.
Chubb, considered by many as the best defensive player in the draft, is predicted to be one of the first six players selected, with cbbsports.com predicting Chubb going fifth to the Broncos. NFL.com’s mock draft has Chubb going anywhere from second to the New York Giants, to fourth to the Cleveland Browns. Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft writer for cbssports.com, recently ranked the top edge-rushers from recent drafts when they were prospects, and had Chubb at No. 4.
Chubb left North Carolina State with 198 tackles (54.5 for loss) and 25.0 sacks, recording 10.0 sacks in consecutive seasons as a junior and senior. Trapasso compared Chubb to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, saying Chubb was “big, strong, powerful and versatile.”
Trapasso ranked Chubb ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (No. 6) and Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (No.5), the former No. 1 draft pick. Ranked ahead of Chubb were Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, another former No. 1 pick, and Joey Bosa.
After his senior season, Chubb was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation’s best defensive player.
