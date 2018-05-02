Woman cleared in downtown Raleigh shooting; robbery suspect moved from hospital to jail

A woman who shot a man during a daylight robbery in downtown Raleigh last week has been cleared of any wrongdoing, and an arrest warrant for the man says he pushed her, kicked her, pulled her hair and took her phone before a bullet from her gun stopped him.

Morgen Matthews, 23, shot Jonathan Tyrone Peace, 28, on Blunt Street near Martin Street April 26, police said.

An investigation cleared Matthews, who records say lives in Durham, of any wrongdoing, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said Wednesday. Matthews had a permit to carry the gun, which has not been described, and got it recently, a friend said.

Peace was taken into custody Tuesday when he was released from WakeMed Raleigh hospital. He was shot in the chest during the incident, police said.

The arrest warrant charges Peace with common law robbery and assault on a female.

The assault charge says Peace assaulted Matthews "by charging at her and pushing her forward, kicking her legs and pulling her hair."

The robbery charge says Peace got Matthews' phone, worth $500.

Peace was held in lieu of $75,000 bail pending a first court appearance.

Peace was convicted last September of four felony counts of breaking and entering. He was put on three concurrent three-year probation periods.

Wake County records show Peace was arrested in January and February this year on charges of violating his probation and a second time in February on a charge of being a fugitive from a burglary charge in Richmond, Va.