Should you lose your license over unpaid traffic tickets? A new lawsuit could decide.

Two North Carolina residents whose driver's licenses were revoked because of unpaid traffic fines have accused the state of criminalizing poverty.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday, Seti Johnson, a 27-year-old father of three, and Sharee Smoot, a 31-year-old mother, describe their plights — dilemmas that the ACLU and other organizations representing the North Carolinians say are too common in a state where nearly 15.4 percent of the residents live in poverty.

By the fall of 2017, according to the lawsuit, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles had revoked more than 436,000 licenses for non-payment of fines and costs.

"For those who can afford to pay, fines and court costs are a mere inconvenience," the lawsuit states. "For those who cannot afford to pay, fines or costs mean the loss of their driver's licenses, which frequently has much more serious economic consequences."

The lawsuit brought by the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice seeks a court order declaring that North Carolina’s law and DMV’s practice of revoking driver’s licenses are unconstitutional.

It comes at a time when nationwide, many questions are being raised about the criminalizing of debt.

A recent Washington Post analysis revealed that more than 7 million people nationwide may have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay court or administrative debt.

Lawmakers in some states have responded to the complaints of low-income drivers with proposals to curtail the practices.

In Michigan, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from suspending licenses while a lawsuit made its way through the courts.

In North Carolina, the attorneys representing Johnson and Smoot have asked for DMV to restore all licenses revoked because traffic fines and court costs had not been paid. They also have asked the federal court to prevent DMV from revoking licenses for nonpayment without first providing hearings to determine whether motorists willfully did not pay.

North Carolina law calls for the automatic revocation of licenses for nonpayment of a traffic ticket 40 days after a court judgment but does not require a hearing before that takes place.

The attorneys have called for a different process that notifies drivers of options other than payment so they won't have to deal with the fallout from having their licenses revoked.

"North Carolina’s unjust traffic fine collection scheme has created a two-tiered system of justice where people charged with the same traffic offense are punished differently based on how much money they have," said Cristina Becker, who has been researching the criminalizing of debt for the ACLU of North Carolina.

"Those who can afford to pay their traffic tickets get to keep their license, while those who cannot have their license revoked, making it harder to find and keep a job and take care of their families. North Carolina is denying a basic necessity – having a driver’s license – to hundreds of thousands of residents simply because of their economic standing, trapping countless people in a cycle of poverty. This unfair and unconstitutional system must end."