NC State designers picked to hit the Art2Wear runway

The designers for N.C. State’s annual Art2Wear fashion show have been announced.
The following will create collections for next year’s student show produced by the N.C. State School of Design: Katie Rant, Grace Bilbao, Olivia Koval, Sophie Wiseman-Floyd, Laura Wyker, Christian Fuda, Louis Baily and Katelyn Auger, Anthony Ross, Cameron Elliott and Samantha Lackey, Katie Harris and Keshauna Parker.
I joined a jury panel to select this year’s participants. It included Larry Wheeler, N.C. Museum of Art director; Vansana Nolintha, an Art2Wear alum and owner of Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana restaurants; Katherine White, a lawyer and Art2Wear advisory board member; Linda Noble, a College of Design alum, artist and supporter; and designer Rodney Oakley.
The Art2Wear fashion show is at 7:30 p.m. April 20 in the Talley Student Union on the N.C. State Campus. For information, visit design.ncsu.edu/art2wear.
Beauty Class
Get the lowdown on lashes just in time for New Year’s Eve at Sephora’s false lashes workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Crabtree Valley Mall location. The class includes tips on prepping eyes for application and camouflaging the lash band with eyeliner. The class is free for members of the store’s Beauty Insiders program (free membership). To register, visit sephora.com/stores/raleigh-crabtree-mall.
New Stores
▪ Bella Mar boutique is now open in Cameron Village. This is the second location for the women’s clothing shop founded by Wendell mother-daughter duo Lisa and Mercedes Rico. Their original location is in Wendell. The shop carries clothing from up-and-coming brands like Green Envy, Kenna, Dear John and more. Call 919-916-5321 or go to bellamarboutique.com.
▪ Guys have a new place to shop for tailored looks. Alton Lane menswear recently opened in North Hills. The retailer offers customized clothing. Shoppers get measured, select fabrics and styles, then receive personally tailored garments several weeks later. To learn more, visit altonlane.com.
