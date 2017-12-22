NC State designers picked to hit the Art2Wear runway

More Videos 0:46 Free lunch for needy diners Pause 0:54 Baozi food truck offers dim sum staple that will have you licking your fingers 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 0:29 NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 0:38 Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NC State College of Design's Art2Wear celebrates its 16th year The annual event features fashion, costume, and wearable sculpture created by students of the College of Design and also features displays of the best student work each Spring through the runway and exhibition extravaganza. The annual event features fashion, costume, and wearable sculpture created by students of the College of Design and also features displays of the best student work each Spring through the runway and exhibition extravaganza. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The annual event features fashion, costume, and wearable sculpture created by students of the College of Design and also features displays of the best student work each Spring through the runway and exhibition extravaganza. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com