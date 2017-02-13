Chef Vivian Howard’s first cookbook a finalist for four industry awards

Kinston chef and TV personality Vivian Howard’s first cookbook is a finalist for four awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals.
The finalists for Cookbook, Food Writing, Food Photography and Digital Media awards were announced Feb. 7 in New York. There are 16 categories of cookbook awards, which “honor the authors, publishers and other contributors behind the best cookbooks published each year,” according to the association. Each category has three finalists. One book will be named the Cookbook of the Year.
“Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South,” published by Little, Brown and Co., is a finalist in the categories of American, Chefs & Restaurants, Julia Child First Book and General.
Two other finalists with North Carolina connections are Kaitlyn Goalen, brand director for Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen’s restaurants, and Hunter Lewis, a Chapel Hill native and UNC graduate, who is editor of Cooking Light magazine. Cooking Light is a finalist for Publication of the Year.
Goalen is a finalist in the cookbook compilation category with co-author Nick Fauchald for “The Short Stack Cookbook: Ingredients That Speak Volumes,” which was released in October 2016.
Howard is the acclaimed chef of Chef & The Farmer, a farm-to-table restaurant in Kinston that’s the center of her PBS series, “A Chef’s Life.”
The book, released in October, celebrates the “characters who shape her life,” or the food that Howard uses in her restaurant and tells stories about on her show. Chapters are devoted to ingredients such as blueberries, sweet corn, peaches and beets. In the book she says the way the book is written is “personal, driven more by story than anything else.”
She breaks out some recipes that are specific to eastern North Carolina. “They’ll always taste like home to me,” she writes.
“Flabbergasted & grateful!” Howard wrote on Instagram after the finalist announcement. “Deep Run Roots is a finalist for FOUR @iacpculinary awards. Congrats to all the people who made this beast of a book what is.”
Howard won a James Beard Award last year for Outstanding Television Personality in the annual James Beard Foundation awards. “A Chef’s Life” won a Peabody Award in 2014 and a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program in 2015.
Local connections
Goalen is cofounder of Short Stack Editions, a series of cookbooks devoted to single ingredients with recipes from top chefs across the country. “The Short Stack Cookbook,” released in October 2016, features 18 kitchen staples, such as apples, bacon, Greek yogurt and chicken and offers new ways to cook them.
Goalen also co-authored Christensen’s first cookbook, “Poole’s,” which was released last year by the James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurant owner.
Lewis was named editor of Cooking Light in 2014 after serving as executive food editor at Southern Living. He is a former restaurant critic at The Durham Herald-Sun.
The winners will be named March 5 in Louisville, Ky.
