Recall: Return these chicken nuggets if you have a milk allergy

A company is recalling a variety of its frozen chicken nuggets because they may contain undeclared milk, which could be dangerous to those with dairy allergies.
Maxi Canada issued a voluntary recall for its Yummy Yummy Dino Buddies chicken breast nuggets because they contain milk not listed as an ingredient. The variety of chicken nuggets is carried at Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target and other major retailers.
Customers who purchased the chicken nuggets and have a dairy allergy or sensitivity should not consume them and can return them for a full refund.
The Maxi Canada recall comes about a week after a one mistake by an ingredient supplier caused nine USDA high-health risk recalls and supermarket recalls of at least 3.7 million pounds of food, some of which went to schools.
The recall was for breadcrumbs, which contained milk that wasn’t listed as an ingredient.
To those with milk allergies, that could be a devastating omission, leading to the the Class I recall designation. A Class I recall is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
When a product is released with an allergen not listed among the ingredients, recalls generally follow. Four of the FDA’s 10 food recalls over the last several weeks, for example, were for undeclared items such as egg, pecans and tree nuts, milk and walnuts. Food producers don’t want to be linked to even one consumer’s allergic reaction.
For more information, call Maxi Canada at 1-800-363-3621, etc. 236.
David J. Neal of The Miami Herald contributed.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments