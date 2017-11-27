Connected by the same road and the same baked goodies, Guglhupf opens second location

Guglhupf will open its second location Nov. 28, in Chapel Hill’s Eastgate Crossing shopping center, about 6 miles down the road from its original location.
The beloved Durham bakery and cafe announced late last year it would add a bake shop in the quickly growing shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s.
With a few finishing touches still to be made, owner Claudia Kemmet-Cooper said the new Guglhupf will be more like a pop-op in its early days this week.
“We’ll have product over there, the espresso machine up and running and coffee and beverages,” said Kemmet-Cooper, who opened the original Guglhupf in 1998. “It’ll be kind of a pop-up bakery tomorrow, but the thing is we’re doing it. We’re ready to be open.”
Never miss a local story.
All the breads and pastries – including desserts and savory goods – will be made at the main Durham bakery and then delivered to sell at the new 1,250-square-foot bake shop, which is about the same size as the retail location in Durham.
The Chapel Hill site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Like the original bakery and restaurant, it will be closed on Monday.
The original location, which has a cafe and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner, has a German-inspired cuisine. Chef Alex Ricci, who most recently worked at the Durham hotel restaurant, recently was hired as Guglhupf’s chef.
Kemmet-Cooper had planned to open the bake shop about nine months ago, but said the build-out encountered some unavoidable delays.
“We had hoped to be in the shop by November (of last year) and open by Easter, but then Hurricane Matthew hit and our engineer’s office flooded,” she said. “It’s been challenging. You rev up and then have to stop.”
The bake shop will roll out in three phases, spaced out as the new Guglhupf finds its footing. Starting Tuesday, it will sell baked goods and coffee at the Eastgate location and then add pre-ordered items and eventually an online store.
The Chapel Hill location is at 1800 E. Franklin St., No. 24. The original location is 2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
Comments