Internationally acclaimed chocolate is crafted right here in the Triangle

Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim Grace Stocker of Cary left her job as an engineer when her second child was born. As a stay-at-home mom, she decided to launch a chocolate making business. Chocolat Grace, an online chocolate retailer that is only a year old, has already won international awards. Grace Stocker of Cary left her job as an engineer when her second child was born. As a stay-at-home mom, she decided to launch a chocolate making business. Chocolat Grace, an online chocolate retailer that is only a year old, has already won international awards. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Grace Stocker of Cary left her job as an engineer when her second child was born. As a stay-at-home mom, she decided to launch a chocolate making business. Chocolat Grace, an online chocolate retailer that is only a year old, has already won international awards. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com