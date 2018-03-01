Raleigh’s Slingshot Coffee Co. continues expansion. Next stop: Publix

In six years, Raleigh’s Slingshot Coffee Co. has grown from a small-batch operation to one of the country’s largest cold brew companies with bottles sold in stores from New York to New Mexico.
The expansion continues, with Slingshot entering 300 Publix grocery stores in the Southeast next week.
Slingshot, owned by husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Jenny Bonchak, has become an industry leader with its cold brew.
It’s already for sale at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Target. At Publix, Slingshot will sell its ready-to-drink 12-ounce cold brew, its uncut concentrate and its multi-serving ready-to-drink box.
Cold brew isn’t iced coffee. It’s more than that: coffee grounds steeped for hours in cool water, producing a rich, caffeine potent rocket fuel. When diluted, it showcases coffee’s sweeter, fruitier notes and seems to filter out most of the bitterness and acid.
Slingshot is also adding new flavors of its cascara, a tea made from the dried husk of the coffee cherry. The flavors are blueberry jasmine and an Arnold Palmer-inspired “Cascaranold” that’s cascara tea and lemonade.
In the Triangle, Publix has four locations – in Cary, Apex and Wake Forest – with three more on the way, including downtown Raleigh.
