Looking for the upside down McDonald’s arches? Only a few NC locations have them.

McDonald's flipped its iconic logo at select restaurant's nationwide in honor of International Women’s Day, Thursday, March 8, 2018. At least three of the locations are in North Carolina, according to Doris Huebner, whose family owns 13 McDonald’s stores in Wake, Johnston and Harnett counties. Wake County has two of them – the Poole Road location in Raleigh and another in Zebulon. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com