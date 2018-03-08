Looking for the upside down McDonald’s arches? Only a few NC locations have them.

Of the 100 locations nationwide where McDonald’s has inverted its Golden Arches on Thursday, only a few can be found in North Carolina and two of those are in the Triangle.
The company flipped the iconic logo on its website and social media accounts and even on the exterior sign at one store Thursday to “recognize the extraordinary contribution of women” on International Women’s Day.
“In the U.S. we take pride in diversity and we are proud to share that today, 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women,” McDonald’s said in a press release Thursday. “Here’s to our female employees, franchisees, suppliers, community partners and customers for all that you do today, and every day.”
Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpOpic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf— McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018
Though the arches on the sign were flipped at only a single restaurant in California, employees at select locations across the country are wearing hats and shirts and handing out cups, bags and sandwich boxes featuring the inverted logo.
Wake County has two of them – the Poole Road location in Raleigh and another in Zebulon – according to Doris Huebner, whose family owns 13 McDonald’s stores in Wake, Johnston and Harnett counties. The third North Carolina location celebrating with inverted-arch swag, Huebner said, is in Hickory.
“For me, it’s a sign of pride in the company I’ve worked in so many years,” said Huebner, who joined McDonald’s as a corporate administrative assistant in 1974.
Heubner always wanted to cross over to the operations side, and the opportunity arose in 1993.
“McDonald’s has always offered great opportunities for women to advance within the company, and I’m very proud of that,” she said.
