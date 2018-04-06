The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market is moving to a new home

The Raleigh Downtown Farmer's Market is as much a lunch spot as it is a veggie stand.

This year's market is on the move, leaving its City Plaza location on Fayetteville Street to Market and Exchange Plazas up the street, or the two corridors that surround the new Poyner YMCA at 227 Fayetteville St.

The move means Fayetteville Street stays open on Wednesday market days but also taps into Raleigh history by returning to the site of the first market at Metropolitan Hall.





“We are responding to stakeholder concerns about Fayetteville Street being closed too often for events, so we are adapting to better utilize existing public spaces,” said Kris Larson, Downtown Raleigh Alliance's president and CEO, in a release.

“(The market) will utilize the beautifully improved Market and Exchange Plazas, and will expand access to the market by moving it closer to the Moore Square Transit Station. Additionally, there is a great historic connection for markets at this site in particular, as this was the location of Raleigh’s original city market, Metropolitan Hall.”

With hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Raleigh's downtown market could be considered less stock-up-for-the week and more I-feel-like-an-empanada for lunch endeavor.

Now it's being rebranded as the "Market on Market," with vendors continuing to be local farmers, bakers and artisans, but also local restaurants preparing quick and easy lunches.

“Market and Exchange Plazas have a wonderful greenspace kind of feel, one that will really add to the overall warmth of this year’s markets,” said Chase Bryan, DRA’s director of events, in a release.

The Market on Market is organized by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and the City of Raleigh.

This year's markets begin May 9 and will run Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 26, the week of this year's Wide Open Bluegrass festival.