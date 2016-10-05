Two upcoming events for modernist architecture fans

Modern architecture fans will have a full schedule this month with these two events.
▪ The American Institute of Architects Triangle Tour of Residential Architecture is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It features five award-winning homes throughout the Triangle. This is a self-guided tour and the homes will be open for eight hours. However, architects and designers will be speaking at each house at specific times during the day. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to aiatriangletour.com
▪ The North Carolina Modernist Houses is offering a tour from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29 of what is known as the “Dwell House” in Pittsboro.
The house is slated to be auctioned off in November, like James Taylor’s childhood home was auctioned this summer. N.C. Modernist Houses organized tours of the James Taylor house as a fundraiser before the auction; it was so successful that they are doing that again with this house, which has been described as “the most high-profile modern prefab house in America.”
“Dwell” is an American magazine devoted to modern architecture and design. In 2003, the magazine’s editors partnered with the original homeowners to initiate the Dwell Home Design Invitational, a 21st century version of the Case Study Houses program. The designs submitted had to be pre-fabricated with sections no wider than 16 feet so that they could be moved by truck to the site on the top of a small mountain in Pittsboro.
Tickets for the tour are $10. Entrance is on a timed basis. Tickets are available at ncmodernist.org/pittsboro.htm. Participants will take a free shuttle to and from the house.
North Carolina Modernist Houses is a non-profit dedicated to documenting, preserving and promoting modernist residential design across North Carolina. Info: ncmodernist.org
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
Comments