Two upcoming events for modernist architecture fans

1:54 Liza Chabot of Buckwheat & Grits loves the craft of weaving Pause

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but county says it has to come down

3:38 See the New York corpse flower bloom in 3 minutes

1:47 Durham couple Seana and Yair Monley Rodriguez sell terrariums, cacti via their online store, Tierra Sol Studio

1:40 For clearing underbrush, rent the Goat Squad

0:22 Watch a Monarch caterpillar pupate at 8X speed

1:18 Durham spoon carver Vanessa Hernandez finds her craft meditative and stress relieving

2:16 A look inside HGTV's 2016 Smart Home in Raleigh

1:59 Handmade profile: Raleigh potter Liz Kelly

2:03 Woodworking class with Roy Underhill