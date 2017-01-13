Best New Year Design Advice: Edit. Edit. Edit.

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries Pause

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

1:31 “He’s on top of her and he’s attacking her" 911 call from first witness in Apex

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback

1:50 Craving chocolate? Celebrate 5 years with Videri Chocolate Factory