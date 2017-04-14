Home & Garden

April 14, 2017 11:50 AM

There are 35 farms on the CFSA Piedmont Farm Tour. Here are the ones you should visit

By Corbie Hill

Correspondent

Going on the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association’s Piedmont Farm Tour can take a little homework.

With 35 farms spread across several counties, there are only a handful of farms one can realistically visit in its two days April 22-23.

If people are interested in livestock, they can focus on that. If they’re curious about mushroom logs or nontraditional approaches, like raising pigs in a forest environment, they can focus on that.

But the main reason people go on the self-guided Piedmont Farm Tour, now in its 22nd year, is the one thing that ties these 35 stops together.

“A lot of people take the tour because they want to meet farmers,” says Leah Joyner, education coordinator with the CFSA.

The full tour runs from 2 to 6 p.m. but this year’s tour features one change: seven dedicated “kick-off farms” open early at noon. The idea is to give families with young children an option of starting early, but it also serves to extend the tour hours from four hours each day to six.

Another characteristic tying these 35 far-flung farms together is an alignment to CFSA’s values.

“To join the tour, we ask them to articulate what their contribution to sustainability is,” Joyner said.

This can mean dedication to soil health and water conservation, limited chemical use, seed-saving or dedication to animal welfare. Some, but not all, are organic farms.

In the interests of helping tour-goers with their homework, we sat down with Joyner and came up with a list of features people may be looking for in a farm – like microgreens or baby animals. All 35 farms on the tour are included at least once in our lists, if not several times. Consult the CFSA website (carolinafarmstewards.org) for the locations of farms listed here.

Farms that grow farmers

W.C. Breeze Family Farm: At this incubator farm, aspiring market farmers can lease growing space.

The Student Farm at CCCC

Transplanting Traditions Community Farm: Here, 38 Burmese refugee families grow crops common to North Carolina as well as Burma.

Beyond chickens and cows

Sunset Ridge Buffalo Farm: As of last year, the bison is the national mammal of the United States.

Caney Creek Farm: Check out its rare Ossabaw Island hogs.

Fickle Creek Farm: Great Pyrenees guard dogs protect the livestock.

Stoney Mountain Farm: Llamas guard the sheep (No, we are not making this up).

Farms with restaurant partners

Cane Creek Farm: Partnered with Left Bank Butchery in Saxapahaw.

Braeburn Farm: Sells to Left Bank and the Eddy Pub.

Rocky Run Farm: Owned by Eddy Pub executive chef Isaiah Allen.

Reverence Farms

Peaceful River Farm

Coon Rock Farm: Owners own Piedmont Restaurant in Durham.

Farms with things you can eat and drink

(Note: This will be true for many other farms not listed in this category.)

Ran-Lew Dairy: Try their milk!

PlowGirl Farm: Dingo Dog Brewing Company, a nonprofit brewery on the premises, raises funds to help shelter animals.

Two Chicks Farm: Specializing in fermented products, Two Chicks makes pickles, kimchee and sauerkraut, but also kiefer.

Fickle Creek Farm

In Good Heart Farm

Minka Farm

Perry-Winkle Farm: Pizza!

Farms with baby animals

Cane Creek Farm: Baby pigs!

Minka Farm

Celebrity Dairy: Baby goats!

Cedar Grove Windy Hill Farm: Goslings!

Dawnbreaker Farms

Farms specializing in microgreens

Four Leaf Farm

Open Door Farm: Joyner recommends their spicy microgreens mix

Copeland Springs Farm

Farms with high tunnels, hoop houses, interesting greenhouses

Nourishing Acres

Open Door Farm: Their caterpillar tunnels are a small, DIY version of a high tunnel.

Coon Rock Farm

Two Chicks Farm

Four Leaf Farm: This one has a movable high tunnel.

W.C. Breeze Family Farm

Dancing Pines Farm

Perry-Winkle Farm

Granite Springs Farm

Screech Owl Greenhouses: While not a high tunnel, this stop has a heated greenhouse.

Flat River Farm and Nursery

Beekeeping

Flat River Nursery and Farm

Nourishing Acres

Cedar Grove Windy Hill

PlowGirl Farm

Transplanting Traditions Community Farm

The Student Farm at CCCC

Biofarm: This one’s more of a pollinator habitat than an apiary.

Newcomers

Stoney Mountain Farm

Nourishing Acres

Dawnbreaker Farms

Okfuskee Farm

In Good Heart Farm

Copeland Springs Farm

Veteran farms

These farms have been on the tour for a decade or more (some have been on all 22 tours).

Perry-Winkle Farm

Turtle Run

Millarckee Farm: This farm has been growing organic vegetables for 37 years.

Dancing Pines Farm

Fickle Creek Farm

Celebrity Dairy

The Student Farm at CCCC

Flat River Nursery and Farm

Farms growing mushrooms

PlowGirl Farm: You can adopt a mushroom log here.

RambleHill Farm

Cedar Grove Windy Hill Farm

Granite Springs Farm: This one will have mushroom fruiting kits for sale.

Copeland Springs Farm

Kickoff farms

These farms open at noon both days.

Stoney Mountain Farm

Sunset Ridge Buffalo Farm

Minka Farm

Woodcrest Farm

Peaceful River Farm

Reverence Farms

Braeburn Farm

Yesteryear elements

Woodcrest Farm: There will be blacksmithing demos at its working blacksmith shop.

Turtle Run: The restored pioneer cabin on this plot is 200 years old.

Ran-Lew Dairy Milk Company: Ran-Lew is a century farm, meaning it has been in the same family at least 100 years.

Farms where you can spend the night

Visit carolinafarmstewards.org/piedmont-farm-tour-farm-stays for contact information or Airbnb links.

Braeburn Farm

Cane Creek Farm

Cedar Grove Windy Hill Farm

Celebrity Dairy

Coon Rock Farm

Fickle Creek Farm

Minka Farm

Woodcrest Farm

Carolina Farm Stewardship Association’s Piedmont Farm Tour

A self-guided tour of 35 area farms

When: 2-6 p.m. April 22 and 23 (some farms open at noon)

Cost: $30 per car, purchased in advance (for all farms, both days) or $35 day of. Farms can be visited individually for $10 apiece.

Info: carolinafarmstewards.org/pft

