Diocese of Raleigh’s new bishop: ‘I’m here to serve and to love everybody’

Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, named early Wednesday as the bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh, comes to his new job with a wide range of pastoral and administrative experience and, for now, a goal of getting to know the area, its people and their spiritual needs.
“I’m here to serve and to love everybody,” Zarama said at a press conference at the office of the diocese Wednesday morning, and to help them “to understand we are a family.”
Pope Francis’ selection of Zarama to lead the Raleigh Diocese was announced Wednesday morning.
Zarama, who has served the Catholic church in Atlanta since 1993, traveled to Raleigh on Tuesday to be in place for the Vatican’s announcement and to meet area priests and to see some of the diocese.
Zarama said he was sad to be leaving Atlanta, which has seen terrific growth since he arrived there. He seemed to be a bit overwhelmed by his appointment.
“The Holy Father has chosen me to come here. I didn’t choose that. Why that happened, I have no idea.”
But Zarama said he felt immediately welcomed here after a church leader prepared a meal for him.
“It is home,” he said.
According to his biography, Zarama was born in Pasto, Colombia, the oldest of six children. He attended the Conciliar Seminary in Pasto, where he graduated from high school. He attended Marian University in Pasto, earning a degree in philosophy and theology. He also attended the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia, where he earned a degree in canon law. He taught philosophy and theology at the Carmelites School, the Learning School and the Colombia Military School for 11 years.
Zarama emigrated to the United States in 1991 and was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Atlanta in November 1993. His first assignment there was as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Atlanta.
Monsignor Michael Shugrue of the Raleigh Diocese said it was good to have a bishop with that pastoral experience.
Zarama’s appointment in Raleigh, Shugrue said, “means that we have a new shepherd for the diocese of Raleigh,” where some decisions have been on hold since the departure of Bishop Michael Burbidge. Burbidge left Raleigh in December to become the bishop in Arlington, Va.
Zarama had visited Raleigh as recently as April, when he rode past the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, scheduled to be dedicated on July 26. His installment will come five weeks after that dedication.
In his years in Atlanta, Zarama served as a member of the vocations committee. He was the first Hispanic priest to be named pastor in the Archdiocese of Atlanta to St. Mark Catholic Church in Clarksville, Ga., and St. Helena Mission in Clayton, Ga. He was a board member of Habitat for Humanity in Habersham County. He was named vicar general of the archdiocese in 2006, and was named Chaplain of His Holiness with the title of monsignor by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007. In 2008, he was appointed Judicial vicar for the archdiocese’s Metropolitan Tribunal.
In 2009, he was named titular bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and was ordained to the Episcopacy.
