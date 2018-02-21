What did MLK Jr. say about Billy Graham? He called his ministry a crutch to his own.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:24 Rev. Billy Graham: photos of his life, his thoughts about death Pause 2:53 Raleigh faith leaders: Trust begins with relationship for Muslims and Jews 1:41 Marking Ash Wednesday with glitter 1:26 Christmas Around the World 2:09 'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight 3:17 Church security: Guarding the flock while welcoming the stranger 0:44 NC Baptists helping out in struggling Puerto Rico 3:37 Pastor Steven Furtick rocks Elevation Worship Outcry Tour 2017 in Charlotte 3:17 Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral draws more than 2,000 worshippers for dedication and mass 1:32 Catholic Diocese of Raleigh opens doors to new cathedral today Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

VIDEO: See photos from the life of evangelist Rev. Billy Graham and listen to excerpts from a sermon he preached about death at Duke University in 1973. Graham died Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, 2018 at his home in North Carolina. Charlotte Observer, News & Observer, Billy Graham Center and AP photos Audio courtesy of Duke University

VIDEO: See photos from the life of evangelist Rev. Billy Graham and listen to excerpts from a sermon he preached about death at Duke University in 1973. Graham died Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, 2018 at his home in North Carolina. Charlotte Observer, News & Observer, Billy Graham Center and AP photos Audio courtesy of Duke University