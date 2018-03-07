Raleigh church plans to tear down historic homes and put up a parking lot

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 158 Church angers some neighbors with parking lot plans Pause 229 'Billy Graham's final crusade': Thousands honor America's pastor at historic funeral 67 Pullen youth minister Bryan Lee speaks at student march against gun violence 195 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 39 Billy Graham employees pay respects 203 Rev. Billy Graham: photos of his life, his thoughts about death 172 Raleigh faith leaders: Trust begins with relationship for Muslims and Jews 100 Marking Ash Wednesday with glitter 85 Christmas Around the World 128 'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

David Hailey, pastor of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, says tearing down a half-dozen historic houses to build a parking lot will benefit the church and its business and residential neighbors. Martha Quillin mquillin@newsobserver.com

David Hailey, pastor of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, says tearing down a half-dozen historic houses to build a parking lot will benefit the church and its business and residential neighbors. Martha Quillin mquillin@newsobserver.com