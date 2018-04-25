NCAA commission calls for reforms in wake of UNC scandal

In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaks during a luncheon at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. College basketball spent an entire season operating amid a federal corruption investigation that magnified long-simmering problems within the sport, from unethical agent conduct to concerns over the "one-and-done" model. On Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, the commission headed by Condoleezza Rice will present its proposed reforms to university presidents of the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division I Board of Directors at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. Eric Gay AP