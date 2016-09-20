N.C. jobless rate falls to 4.6 %

North Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped a notch to 4.6 percent in August, the lowest it’s been since April 2007.
But the seasonally adjusted unemployment and jobs data released Tuesday by the state Department of Commerce sent a mixed message. The number of jobless people fell, but the number of people employed also declined.
With the drop in the unemployment rate from 4.7 percent in July to 4.6 percent last month the state’s jobless rate continued to track below the national rate. Nationwide, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in August.
When the state’s unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent in June, it marked the first time in nearly nine years that it fell below that threshold. A year ago, the state’s unemployment rate was 5.7 percent.
The number of unemployed people, based on a survey of households, fell by 3,808 workers in August.
At the same time, however, the number of nonfarm jobs ascertained by a survey of businesses fell by 14,100 during the month. The decline was led by the government sector, which reported 11,000 fewer jobs, and leisure and hospitality services, where employment declined by 2,300.
On the plus side, 1,900 jobs were added in the education and health services sector and 1,400 manufacturing jobs were added.
Over the past month, total nonfarm jobs have expanded by 74,800 statewide.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments