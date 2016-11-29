Medical device maker to eliminate 120 manufacturing jobs in Creedmoor

Medical technology giant Becton Dickinson plans to shut down its Creedmoor manufacturing facility and lay off about 120 workers.
The consolidation of the Creedmoor facility, which makes tubing for intravenous pumps used by hospitals, is intended to consolidate operations at existing facilities. The local assembly jobs will be moved to the company’s Mexican sites in Tijuana and Nogales, while molding operations will be transferred to Becton’s site in Sandy, Utah, said company spokesman Troy Kirkpatrick.
The Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based company confirmed its plans on Tuesday. The details were announced to employees in July. The layoffs will take place over 12 months beginning in April and ending in March 2018. Several engineers in Creedmoor will have the option of relocating to the company’s Research Triangle Park operation.
“Decisions like these that affect our employees are never easy and are not taken lightly,” Kirkpatrick said by email.
Patrick said the decision was not based on plant performance. Rather, the company is seeking to increase efficiency and lower costs in a bid to remain competitive.
“It made more sense for us to use some of our excess capacity in our other plants,” he said.
Becton, best known as a maker of syringes and needles, employs more than 40,000 people worldwide, including more than 500 in North Carolina. Becton’s North Carolina operations include 250 employees at its engineering and R&D site in RTP. The company employs 80 people in Burlington and 60 in Durham, where it manufactures diagnostic equipment.
Becton inherited the Creedmoor facility as part of a $12.2 billion acquisition of competitor CareFusion in 2014.
Granville County economic development director Harry Mills said he expects the 120 laid off workers to find other employment opportunities.
“It’s still an impact,” Mills said.
In 2016, Becton’s revenue was nearly $12.5 billion, an increase of 21.4 percent from the year before. Net income was $976 million, a 40.5 percent increase from 2015.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
