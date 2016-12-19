$900,000 condos planned on Oberlin Road in Raleigh

Raleigh developer Chad Stelmok is bullish about the Raleigh condominium market, so much so that the price of the condos that he’s building a few blocks north of Cameron Village “will be starting in the $900,000s and go up from there.”
“We are very excited about the current condo market in Raleigh and what it has to offer over the next few years,” Stelmok, the owner of Kimberly Development Group, wrote in an email. “I feel you will start to see more condo projects being proposed with the growth of the Raleigh market.”
Stelmok said his project, dubbed The Oberlin and located at 904 Oberlin Road, “is ready to go and we are working hard to get our site contractor on site” shortly.
The Oberlin will feature between 26 and 28 condos ranging between 2,100 and 4,200 square feet.
“This will not be one big building, but four buildings spread out on the site to allow a much softer feel,” Stelmok said. That configuration, he noted, “will give it character and more of a community neighborhood feel.”
Selling points for the condo units include a view of the downtown Raleigh skyline from a rooftop deck and “secure” parking situated under the building.
“Our site delivers all the elements people are looking for with the walkability to close shopping, dining, city parks, etc.,” Stelmok said.
