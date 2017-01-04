Downtown Raleigh getting a new craft beer spot – with 100 different taps

A new restaurant with more than 100 taps of local and regional craft beer, kombucha tea, coffee and draft wine is expected to open in downtown Raleigh by mid-2017.
Denver-based franchise Growler USA will move into street-level retail attached to a parking deck at 314 S. Blount St. across from City Market.
The Raleigh location’s owners are husband-and-wife team Amrish Raj and Sunita McCoy, according to company spokeswoman Kayla Atwell. The pair hail from the consulting and IT industries.
Currently, the chain has 10 locations including one in Charlotte, according to its website. Growler USA’s menu includes a variety of salads, burgers, appetizers and other bar food staples.
The company also has locations in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas and is currently expanding to other cities, Atwell said. Growler USA currently has more than 40 new locations in development including stores in Durham, Gastonia and Wilmington, she said.
The Gastonia location is expected to open sometime in March, Atwell said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments