Wake Radiology combines with UNC Rex Healthcare

Wake Radiology, the Triangle’s oldest and biggest X-ray and imaging provider, will become part of UNC Rex Healthcare as part of a joint venture that will increase UNC’s presence in the local health care market.
The joint venture announced Thursday builds on earlier hospital network expansions that are making independent doctors a rarity. Acquisitions announced in recent years included cardiology offices and oncology offices that have sold their medical practices to hospital networks and become hospital employees. Once doctors affiliate with a hospital network, they tend to refer patients within that hospital’s network and its labs and specialists in a closed system.
The deal also redefines longstanding business affiliations in the Triangle health care market. With a dozen locations and more than 50 doctors, Wake Radiology has long been affiliated with WakeMed Health & Hospitals. Rex had collaborated with Raleigh Radiology, Wake County’s other large radiology practice and Wake Radiology’s primary competitor.
Rex and Wake Radiology said the partnership will improve the coordination and delivery of medical services in the area by reducing the need for duplicate services and and increasing response times for referring physicians.
The joint venture is a legal entity co-owned by Rex and Wake Radiology. The existing locations will become part of the UNC system, and Wake Radiology will assume all imaging for UNC Rex Health Care.
