Wake County anticipates hotel boom in 2017 as projects near completion

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000