Argos Therapeutics adding 70 jobs at N.C. State’s Centennial Campus

2:33 Burt's Bees founder's cabin finds a new home Pause

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

2:32 2015: Larry Stogner on the support the community has given him

1:05 Time-lapse shows National Museum of African American History under construction in D.C.

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare