Feeling tense? On-demand massages available in Raleigh, Durham

If you live or work in Raleigh or Durham and are feeling a little stressed, one app could have a licensed massage therapist at your door in as little as an hour.
Zeel is a “Massage on Demand” company that expanded to the Raleigh and Durham area beginning Jan. 30.
Customers can download the Zeel app on iOS or Android or go to zeel.com, and in a few swipes can book a massage in as little as an hour or as far ahead as a month. Customers can choose the gender of their therapist, length of appointment and type of massage, including: Swedish, deep tissue, sports, sleep, prenatal or couples’, according to a Zeel news release.
A 60-minute massage is $105, including tax and tip.
Zeel plans to expand to Charlotte, soon, too, according to the release.
