Breakfast delivered: Smash Waffles expands to Raleigh

Craving waffles? There’s a delivery service for that.
Smash Waffles, a Greenville-based waffle delivery service, was set to expand to Raleigh, taking its first orders on Thursday.
The delivery service doesn’t have physical locations in Greenville or Raleigh, according to its website, but instead uses private commercial kitchens to produce the waffles which are delivered to customers on demand, as gifts, for events, or on a weekly basis.
Customers can order online or call or text 252-231-3323, though as of Wednesday night, Raleigh orders were part of a waiting list on the website.
Waffles go for about $15 per half dozen or $21 for a full dozen, plus a delivery fee.
There’s a weekly rotating waffle flavor – this week it’s “the smashberry,” a blueberry waffle stuffed with sweet whipped cream, topped with cream cheese icing and shortbread crumbles.
The normal lineup includes “the O.G.,” a standard waffle, “the Quilted Pig,” a waffle with bacon and maple, “the Nutty Nanna,” a waffle with Nutella and banana, “the Chip Chip Hooray” with chocolate and “the Cereal Thriller” which includes a different kind of cereal each day. The waffles are drizzled with a variety of sauces and sprinkled with toppings.
But the waffles may not be what customers are used to. Most American waffles are made using a buttermilk batter, according to the Smash Waffles website. But that can make for soggy, flavorless waffles. Smash Waffles are made in the Belgian style.
“Our waffles are made using a traditional liege dough recipe straight from Belgian. We combine locally sourced ingredients and imported delicacies that are designed to make our waffles unlike anything you've ever tasted,” according to the Smash Waffles website.
The waffles, which start out as dough rather than batter, are described as having a hard outer shell and a soft, airy center. The dough is “smashed” into cast iron waffle presses. The company sources local ingredients along with imports from Belgium.
Founders Justin Cox and Hunter Harrison call themselves “the Smash Brothers” on their website.
“We're just two dudes from NC on a quest to make the best waffle ever tasted. Our creations are inspired by our crazy personalities, childhood nostalgia, and good ol' fashioned 'scratch' cooking.”
Smash Waffles recommends ordering at least 24 hours in advance, since its deliveries – especially in the morning – are booked quickly.
Smash Waffles also offers franchise opportunities on its website.
