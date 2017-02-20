Corning to add 410 jobs in NC

Corning will add 410 jobs in Cabarrus and Catawba counties, according to an economic development announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office Monday morning.
The New York-based Corning already employs more than 3,000 people at five sites in North Carolina. It will add 200 jobs at Corning Inc. in Cabarrus County and 210 at Corning Optical Communications in Catawba.
The total investment will be $176 million.
The company will receive $11.3 million in state and local incentives over a 12-year-period if it meets certain hiring and rentention goals.
Corning manufactures glass, ceramics and related materials, primarily for industrial and scientific applications.
The Cabarrus jobs will pay an average annual salary of $58,146, which is about $20,000 above the county average. The Catawba jobs will pay an average annual salaryof $56,963, about $17,000 above the county average.
The company had considered locating the jobs in Mexico and India, but ultimately decided to stay in North Carolina.
This is the second major expansion Corning has announced for North Carolina in less than six months. In September, it announced it would spend $30 million and add 105 jobs in Hickory and invest $83.5 million and add 100 jobs in Winston-Salem. Both were over a five-year period.
