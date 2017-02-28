Wilson’s barbecue king, Bill Ellis, dies at age 83

Bill Ellis, a barbecue legend who built an empire from a humble hot dog stand on the outskirts of Wilson, died Monday of complications from a broken hip.
Ellis was 83, according to The Wilson Times.
Bill Ellis’ Barbecue started serving its signature dish as well as sandwiches and chicken in 1963 in a space that could accommodate 26 diners. When he retired in 2015, he left an 850-seat restaurant, a fleet of catering trucks, an 18,000-square-foot convention center and a hog farm with more than 450 sows.
The catering semi-trailers and mobile kitchens crisscross the country carrying the Ellis brand of barbecue so it can be “served anywhere, anytime, one to a million,” the company’s website says.
Ellis was known as a barbecue missionary, carrying the gospel of eastern North Carolina barbecued pork from coast to coast, and his restaurant was a barbecue mecca.
In September 1987 Ellis was named The N&O’s Tar Heel of The Week. Staff writer Guy Munger wrote in the profile that Ellis said he kept an eye on quality, “from the squeal to the meal.”
Ellis was a broad-shouldered man with gray-flecked curly hair, an easy laugh and a good-old-boy manner. He said his success came from working long days and paying close attention to detail.
“The harder you work, the better your luck is. And I’ve worked about 25 years night and day,” he said.
Ellis was born April 25, 1933, and grew up on his father’s Wayne County tobacco farm. He dropped out of school after eighth grade and worked several jobs to support his family, including one at nearby Parker’s Barbecue, a barbecue and chicken restaurant in another part of Wilson.
Ellis then served as an Army medic at Garmisch in Germany, the N&O profile said. He also worked as an electrician and garment manufacturer closer to home.
When he bought a hot dog stand at age 29, the joint mostly served sandwiches and chicken, but the barbecue that came out of Ellis’ small kitchen was most popular.
Ellis worked hard, and his business grew. He eventually built his own 60-acre pig farm and assembled a fleet of catering trucks that range from small panel trucks to 18-wheelers.
He also sponsored a stock car racing team, and teamed up with Richard Petty to market a board game based on the sport, the article said.
A tough blow came in 1999 when the restaurant was flooded by Hurricane Floyd, which caused damage that Ellis estimated at $2.5 million to $3 million. The water ruined computers and kitchen equipment, as well as catering trucks.
“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to Wilson,” Ellis told The N&O then. “A flood is worse than a tornado. It just sits there and ruins everything it touches.”
But Ellis’ signature pig cookers weren’t down for long. Within a few days, he had one of his trucks serving his well-known smoked pork once again.
The business came back strong and has continued expanding. In 2001, the company’s convention center opened, the website said.
The cookers will briefly be shut off again this week, so employees can attend Ellis’ funeral. The pending arrangements are being handled by Joyner’s Funeral Home.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
