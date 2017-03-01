Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC execs get $1 million-plus bonuses despite technology snafu

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina reported a dramatic increase in profit in 2016 and paid two top executives bonuses of more than $1 million despite a technology fiasco that triggered complaints from thousands of customers and a record fine from the state Department of Insurance.
The state’s largest health insurer, which is based in Durham, reported Wednesday that it generated net income of $185 million last year, up from a $500,000 profit in 2015.
This year’s profit amounted to 2.4 cents for every dollar of premium received.
Blue Cross boosted its profitability despite continued losses in insuring people under the Affordable Care Act, which were offset by its non-ACA businesses. Last year’s ACA loss of $38 million was considerably lower than losses of $283 million in 2015 and $123 million in 2014.
Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson received total compensation of $3.5 million last year, down from $3.8 million in 2015. Last year’s compensation included a bonus of $1.9 million, down from $2.3 million in 2015. Wilson, who has been president and CEO since February 2010, announced last month that he is retiring later this year. He recently turned 64.
Gerald Petkau, the chief operating officer, also received a bonus of a little more than $1 million, down more than $140,000 from his 2015 bonus. Petkau’s total compensation was $1.8 million, down from $1.9 million.
Mitch Perry, chief financial officer, noted during a conference call that compensation is set by the board of directors and is “consistent with others companies of our nature and our size.”
Bonuses, he said, are based on multi-year periods and “a number of different metrics.”
“I think it’s difficult to look at just one event or one issue or one time period and assess what the compensation should have been,” Perry said. “I would note that, in general, except for the individuals who received promotions during the year, compensation (for top executives) was down about 10 percent on average.”
Blue Cross agreed to a record $3.6 million fine last year after its technology snafu led to thousands of complaints from customers who said they were double-billed, dropped from coverage or assigned to the wrong health plans.
Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, annually releases its financial results on the same day it files a detailed annual report with the North Carolina Department of Insurance.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments