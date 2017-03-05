Disney imagineer plans North Carolina theme park

A Disney imagineer who helped design Epcot, Disneyland Paris and popular attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain and the Haunted Mansion is planning a theme park in North Carolina.
Bob Baranick is planning to open “Whirligig Woods” in Saxapahaw in Alamance County near the Haw River as soon as 2019, according to multiple reports. Saxapahaw is about 20 miles west of Chapel Hill and about an hour from Raleigh.
Baranick, of Raleigh, has already purchased 21 acres for the park near Stockard Road and N.C. Highway 87.
The “boutique” theme park will begin with a train ride and a few other attractions and will continue to grow over the years, Baranick told The Times-News, much the way the Disney parks have grown over the years. Other later additions could include a tree house resort and a haunted land. He also has plans for two more parks in the state, though details on those had not been revealed.
Baranick has worked extensively on Disney attractions as an imagineer and has more than 40 years of themed entertainment design. He’s also worked on Paramount Parks, Warner Studios, Six Flags, Everland, Busch Enterntainment, Hershey’s and Universal Studios, among others.
He’s consulted on projects around the world, including those in Turkey, China, Abu Dhabi and Korea.
For more information on Baranick, go to bobbaranick.com.
Baranick did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Sunday.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments