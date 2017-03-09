Virgin America coming to RDU

Virgin America is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport to offer the airport’s third daily nonstop flight to San Francisco.
Virgin America will launch its daily nonstop flight from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 19 and its first trip from RDU on Oct. 20 on an Airbus A320 family aircraft. Tickets already are available.
“It’s going to give us a third daily flight to San Francisco, something in high-demand for our customers,” RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.
United Airlines has two nonstop daily flights that head to San Francisco in the early morning and afternoon. Sawyer said the Virgin America addition would complement the existing flights because it will leave RDU mid-morning with a red eye return flight from San Francisco.
About 200 people travel from RDU to San Francisco every day. But this does not include people who take a connecting flight through the city, Sawyer said.
“A lot of the United customers connect to Asia,” he said. “So this will give additional seats going to the Bay Area.”
Virgin America is known for its mood lighting on flights, and also offers wireless internet service and on-demand entertainment, including television, music and movies on demand, according to the company’s website.
“Virgin is a very unique brand,” Sawyer said. “It’s a very unique product. They are a pretty trendy airline. I think our passengers here are really going to love the service that they will have to provide.”
Virgin America becomes the 10th carrier to offer flights in and out of RDU. The new RDU flight is part of a larger expansion by Alaska Airlines, which owns Virgin America, in the Bay Area, where the airline is adding 13 new nonstop flights from San Francisco and Mineta San Jose International Airport.
On Thursday, Delta Air Lines also kicked off a daily nonstop flight from RDU to Austin, connecting the airport to what had been its largest market without a direct connection.
Kathryn Trogdon; 919-829-4845: @KTrogdon
