NC unemployment rate rises to 5.3 percent

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000 Pause

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

0:42 NCCU Eagles headed to NCAA Tournament

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop