Feds taking bids now for NC offshore wind farm development rights

Bidding is underway for the rights to develop an offshore wind farm off Kitty Hawk.
The U.S. Department of Interior has received offers Thursday from four bidders who want to construct a wind farm on 191 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean. The bidding will continue until one bidder emerges with the highest offer.
The offers started Thursday at $244,810 and quickly ran up to $2.3 million by midday. The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, or BOEM, which is running the auction, will announce the winner, as well as the names of the bidders, when the bidding ends.
The Kitty Hawk parcels that are subject to the bidding start 24 nautical miles, or 27.6 statute miles, from the shore as measured from the nearest turbine. The distance was set back from the shore to limit visual interference from 500-foot tall turbines equipped with flashing red hazard lights that can be seen on clear nights from miles away.
Thursday’s auction comes after more than six years of studies and reviews that scaled back much of the original proposed bidding area. The remaining 191 square miles were deemed free of conflicts with shipping routes, military zones, environmental ecosystems as well as tourism and recreation, which are major contributors to the economies of coastal communities.
Once a winner is declared, the winning company will be able to install instruments to measure wind speeds with precise accuracy as part of its site assessment strategy. North Carolina’s coast is considered to have some of the best wind energy resources along the East Coast, but that reputation is based on estimates and preliminary data.
Kitty Hawk could be the first of several commercial-scale offshore wind farms here. Two other North Carolina leasing units, Wilmington East and Wilmington West, will be offered for lease at a later time.
The United States has just one operating offshore wind farm, a 5-turbine project off the coast of Rhode Island. BOEM has conducted six previous offshore wind farm lease auctions for more than 1,500 square miles of federal waters. Last year BOEM completed an auction for offshore New York at $42.5 million for the rights to develop on 124 square miles of ocean area.
But North Carolina’s auction is not expected to fetch as much as New York’s, even though the lease area here is larger, said Katharine Kollins, Chapel Hill-based president of the Southeastern Wind Coalition. New York requires that 50 percent of its electricity come from renewables and clean energy resources by 2030, while North Carolina’s renewable portfolio standard is just 12 percent, which is largely being met by industrial-scale solar farms.
Any offshore wind farm off North Carolina is years in the offing, as long as offshore wind remains among the most expensive sources of electricity.
“Right now the cost of offshore wind is not in line with Southeast electricity prices,” Kollins said.
“Whoever wins this lease will hold on to it for awhile,” she said. “I doubt you’ll see construction for at least a decade.”
