As neighbors complain of foul odors, NC lawmakers delay bill to protect hog farmers

1:47 Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship of NC coast Pause

2:10 Attorneys Rob Heroy and Jonathan Hipps discuss Gus Zamudio case

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

3:22 Sean and Carolyn Lilly Wilson talk about organ donations and how they save lives

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

14:03 Democrat Rep. Jackson rebuts Republican claim that Gov. Cooper backed out of HB2 compromise deal

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation