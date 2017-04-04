CED’s new president and CEO: Raleigh executive Ravila Gupta

The Council for Entrepreneurial Development has named a local executive who has been the president of the U.S. subsidiary of a multinational corporation for the last seven years as its new president and CEO.
The Triangle-based support group for entrepreneurs announced Tuesday that Ravila Gupta, the president of Raleigh-based Umicore USA, will begin leading the organization on April 17th.
“She brings a wealth of corporate leadership experience to the role and is well-connected throughout the Triangle, which will help her build on CED’s solid foundation of partnerships in the entrepreneurial community,” Rich West, the chair of CED, said in a prepared statement.
Gupta succeeds Joan Siefert Rose, who stepped down as president and CEO of CED at the end of last year after eight years at the helm.
At Umicore USA, Gupta led the organization that provided corporate services to all Umicore businesses located in North America. Based in Belgium, Umicore is a materials technology company that generated $2.9 billion in worldwide revenue in 2016.
Prior to being named president of Umicore USA in 2011, Gupta was the company’s legal counsel. She also has worked as a process/environmental engineer at a number of organizations, including the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Tyco Electronics.
She started her career as an attorney for Ogletree Deakins in Raleigh after obtaining her law degree from N.C. Central University.
Gupta is a member of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce and served on its board of directors from 2013 to 2016. She is also on the board of the state chapter of the Nature Conservancy, the National Association of CEOs and the Duke University School of Nursing.
CED is the largest entrepreneurial support group in the nation.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments