Israeli foam maker Palziv to add 40 jobs in Franklin Co.

An Israeli foam manufacturer is expected to add 40 jobs at its North American headquarters in Louisburg, in exchange for state and local incentives amounting to $2,000 per job created.
Palziv North America is expected to eliminate 40 jobs in Canada and create the same number of jobs in Louisburg, about 30 miles northeast of Raleigh. Palziv is expected to create the jobs by 2020 and would receive $1,000 per job from the One North Carolina Fund and a matching grant from Franklin County.
Franklin commissioners are scheduled to meet April 24 to approve the county incentives, said Franklin County Economic Development Director Richie Duncan.
The new jobs will be in advanced manufacturing, which relies on computers and sophisticated equipment, as well as positions in packing. When the jobs are filled Palziv will employ about 200 people in Franklin County.
The county’s largest employers are industrial enzyme maker Novozymes, with more than 600 employees, and telecommunications provider CenturyLink, with about 400.
Palziv, with 350 employees worldwide, employs 157 in Louisburg and has been manufacturing at the site since 2009. Palziv replaced HON Furniture, which closed shortly before Palziv moved in. Palziv started out with 72 positions, and has since qualified for two rounds of state incentives for expansions at the site.
The starting annual pay for the new positions will average about $28,000; the Franklin County average wage is nearly $40,000 a year.
The company’s foam products are used in foam padding under carpeting, in gymnastics floor mats, and in car wash brushes, among other products.
