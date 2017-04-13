Harris Teeter to deliver groceries, beer and wine in the Triangle

Harris Teeter is partnering with grocery delivery company Shipt to deliver alcohol and groceries in the Triangle, the companies announced Thursday.
Beginning April 20, Durham and Raleigh customers will gain access to beer and wine selections along with groceries from Harris Teeter.
To find out if you’re included in the delivery area, go to www.shipt.com/triangle-grocery-delivery and type in your zip code after April 20.
To celebrate Shipt expanding into the Triangle, new members can try Shipt for two weeks for free and will receive $15 off their first grocery delivery order.
Customers will use a smartphone app to shop, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt offers delivery times as soon as one hour after the order is placed or up to 24 hours in advance.
To verify age for alcohol orders, members will be required to scan their IDs through the app and then present that same ID upon delivery.
Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders more than $35. For orders less than $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, go to Shipt.com/Triangle.
To apply to be a Shipt delivery worker or “Shipt Shopper” go to Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments