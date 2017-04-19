Is Raleigh getting a car vending machine? Raleigh permits show a $2.5 million project in the works.
Phoenix-based used car dealer Carvana has locations in major cities across the country and Raleigh could be among the first North Carolina locations, along with Charlotte.
Carvana customers can purchase vehicles online, then head to a vending machine location where they select their names at a kiosk and then insert a large Carvana-branded token. The vending machine then moves the car from a tower through a delivery bay where it can be retrieved by the buyer.
The skeleton of what appears to be the vending machine’s tower already stands at 1631 Navaho Drive in Raleigh.
A permit for a nearly $2.5 million project has been issued by the city and Parkway C&A is listed as the contractor. The Texas-based contractor did not immediately respond to calls for comment Wednesday. Carvana also did not respond to requests for comment.
The permit is for auto sales and storage, including a single-floor business area with a four-level car storage tower, according to the permit issued in January. The project’s name is listed as “Carvana.”
A billboard that reads “Move over chips and candy: The car vending machine is coming” also has been visible over Interstate 440 for several weeks.
Carvana locations already exist in: Birmingham, Ala.; Cincinnati; Columbus; Dallas; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn.; Miami; Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh; Richmond, Va.; San Antonio; Tampa; and Washington D.C.
For more information on Carvana, go to www.carvana.com.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
