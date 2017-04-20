RDU seeks to mitigate disruptions from parking renovations

Fliers traveling from Raleigh-Durham International Airport may need additional time to find parking before their flights starting Monday when renovations to the airport’s main parking deck begin.
But the airport is putting several new programs in place to help mitigate disruptions that may result from the work.
The $4.5 million maintenance and repair work will be completed on most of RDU’s seven-level, 11,000-space “ParkRDU” Central garage, excluding the ground-level Premier zone. The work includes repairing and sealing beams, drainage improvements, pressure washing and striping.
The contractor, Georgia-based Tendon Systems, will close off about 1,000 to 1,500 spaces at a time to do the work. This could impact RDU passengers because the parking structure tends to fill up several times a week.
The goal is for the project to be completed by Thanksgiving to avoid holiday travel, but work could run through the end of the year. If it does extend that long, the impact should be less because holiday leisure travelers usually prefer to park in the economy lots, RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.
The airport is trying to minimize the disruptions to travelers with a free parking concierge program Mondays through Thursdays. The program kicked off a few weeks ago, Sawyer said.
Through the program, contracted staff help customers locate open parking spaces and find lost vehicles, as well as provide jump starts and shuttle customers from remote parking areas to the atrium.
The airport will also add buses to economy lots to reduce wait times. There are more than 9,000 spaces in economy lots, off National Guard Drive and International Drive, with 24-hour shuttle service to the terminals.
As part of a separate project this year, the airport also will begin replacing its parking access and revenue control system, which is expected to make it possible for RDU to start its long-awaited online parking reservation system. The system will let travelers book and pay for parking online at parkrdu.com, ensuring they have a place to park even at the busiest times of the year.
The online reservation system is expected to be fully in place by Jan. 1, but certain parts of the garage may see the service even sooner as it’s phased in. Online booking was expected to start in May 2016, but was delayed by software issues.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-829-4845; @KTrogdon
Comments