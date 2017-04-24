More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC Pause 1:36 RDU airport seeks to minimize disruptions from parking deck repairs 1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh 0:52 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 2:26 Community rallies to help family purchase all-terrain wheel chair for sick father 2:46 Tillis wants to expand H2B visa program 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes 2:32 NC resident still has hope after Hurricane Matthew's floods 2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. The shop in Wilmington is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and now is expanding its special service to a second location in Charleston, S.C. this fall. Emma Grace Wright