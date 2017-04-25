Downtown Raleigh getting a new YMCA

The YMCA of the Triangle is expanding to downtown Raleigh.
The organization announced Tuesday that it plans to occupy more than 26,000 square feet at 227 Fayetteville Street, a 10-story building that is the former regional headquarters for what is now Wells Fargo.
The new YMCA will be the nonprofit organization’s fourth Raleigh location. It currently operates 16 branches in Wake, Chatham, Durham, Orange and Lee counties.
The new YMCA puts the organization “in the heart of one of the most dynamic areas of our city,” CEO Doug McMillan said in a prepared statement. “Raleigh has a lot of energy right now, and we’re excited to be part of its growth.”
Details of what services the YMCA plans to offer at its downtown location, and when it expects to begin operating, weren’t immediately available.
The announcement was made jointly by the YMCA and LRC Properties, which acquired 227 Fayetteville for $5.2 million in late 2012 and recently completed a $14.5 million renovation of the property. LRC is based in New York City and has an office in Charlotte.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
