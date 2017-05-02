Spectrum says NC customers will not see Kentucky cable snafus

Cable provider Spectrum assured North Carolina customers Tuesday that they won’t lose channels in mid-program and get double-whammied with rate hikes, like the some of the company’s Kentucky customers did recently.
Triangle customers went through the same technology upgrade more than 18 months ago that recently disrupted the Kentucky customers, said Spectrum spokesman Scott Pryzwansky.
The issue in Kentucky, which made headlines, was an isolated event, affecting a small number of customers in Lexington, he said. The mishap was the result of transitioning the Lexington customers to all-digital programming, which has been long completed here.
“We completed the transition to an all-digital lineup in the Triangle more than 18 months ago, and this situation affecting a small number of customers in Lexington, Kentucky, has no relevance for our customers in the Carolinas,” Pryzwansky said in an emailed statement.
Spectrum inherited Time Warner Cable customers as part of a $55.1 billion acquisition of Time Warner last year by Spectrum’s corporate parent, Charter Communications.
In Kentucky, Spectrum concluded some customers had been improperly receiving services and had to be bumped up in price. One customer, living on food stamps and disability benefits, saw a 35 percent rate hike, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper. About a dozen Spectrum customers complained to Lexington city officials that they lost cable TV service and could not get it restored without paying a price increase, the paper reported.
Spectrum said that it was correcting an error by Time Warner which resulted in customers receiving services to which they were not entitled. The glitch surfaced when Spectrum added security encryption to programming to make sure the right customers were getting the right services.
