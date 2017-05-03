Wicked Weed Brewing has been purchased by Anheuser-Busch

Asheville’s Wicked Weed Brewing, known for a stable of award-winning brews including the Pernicious IPA and Lunatic Belgian Blonde, will be consumed by brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The independent brewery will join The High End, Anheuser’s business unit focused on its craft and import brands.
Anheuser announced the purchase of the well-known brewery on Wednesday in a press release. Wicked Weed, founded in 2012, was founded by Walt and Luke Dickinson and lifelong friends Ryan, Rick and Denise Guthy.
The partnership with Wicked Weed is subject to regulatory approval, the release said. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, has its global headquarters in Belgium.
Wicked Weed Brewing specializes in hoppy West Coast India pale ales, and Belgian ales. It has created over 500 different beers since it opened almost five years ago.
The company owns and operates four facilities in Asheville, including its original downtown brewpub, the “Funkatorium” sour beer tap room, a 50-barrel production brewery in West Asheville, and its custom-designed brew house and training facility called the “Funk House and company headquarters.”
“This is an exciting time for the entire brewing team,” said co-founder Walt Dickinson. “Our ability to create a wide range of really well executed beers that are focused on creativity, quality and drinkability is what makes Wicked Weed great.
“We have chosen to partner with The High End to position ourselves to make Wicked Weed what we imagined it could be when we first sat at a craft beer bar and talked about opening a brewery,” said co-founder Walt Dickinson in the release. “As a brewer, giving our team more resources to continue innovating our portfolio and the ability to reach more craft drinkers, allows us to keep putting the beer and the people first.”
Felipe Szpigel, the president of The High End said he was glad to welcome the Wicked Weed team to its company.
“It’s clear to me Wicked Weed is redefining what sophistication in beer can mean, with their amazing offerings being relevant in a wide variety of occasions,” Szpigel said. “Their ability to brew the highest quality beers, in a variety of styles, along with their exciting barrel program, leads me to be optimistic about what our futures hold together."
The High End includes brands such as Stella Artois and Shock Top, along with craft partners Elysian, Golden Road and Devils Backbone, the release said.
