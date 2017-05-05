After 29 years, Men at Work car wash is leaving downtown Raleigh

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Private dams provide beauty and potential liability Pause 1:23 Hundreds come out to Meet the Heels 0:19 'We are done with your pettiness' 1:44 Guilford officials discuss why they didn’t notify state regulators about death of Ellin Beth Schott 2:24 Tour this ultimate Wolfpack tailgating bus 0:46 Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack 2:09 Cheating at golf? It's all how you look at it, says local pro 1:06 Firefighters suit up to enter downtown Durham YMCA 0:23 Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store 0:34 A quiet ride before tourists return to Hatteras Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email VIDEO: For 29 years, Mike Phillips and his crew with Men at Work Car Care Center have been washing cars, waxing hoods and cracking jokes near downtown Raleigh. In 2011, Phillips set up shop at the corner of South Saunders and West South streets, an area remembered for its crime, and worked to transform the neighborhood. Skyrocketing real estate prices means Phillips will move again, this time away from downtown Raleigh. 'I’m sad, of course, but I don’t stay sad long' says Phillips. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

