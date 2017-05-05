Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes hog farm protection bill

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday morning that would limit the amount of money residents can collect from lawsuits against hog farms, setting up a veto override vote in the state House and Senate.
The legislature passed House Bill 467 last month in response to 26 lawsuits pending in federal court against the state’s largest hog producer, Murphy-Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods. In the suits, nearly 500 residents say hog farms have made their lives unbearable from odors, flies, buzzards, pig carcasses and other problems.
The legislation would not affect those lawsuits, but would curtail financial payouts in any similar lawsuits filed in the future. In other states, jurors have awarded residents hundreds of thousands of dollars in similar cases. North Carolina’s legislation would limit the financial payments to several thousand dollars per household, according to some estimates.
Supporters of the legislation said it protects a vital industry from predatory lawyers. Critics said the bill protects a politically powerful industry from taking responsibility for the harms it inflicts on local residents.
Amid growing public health and environmental concerns, North Carolina in 1997 banned the construction of new hog farms that collect swine waste in open-air lagoons and spray the nutrient-rich water on crops as a fertilizer.
Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement that the bill, which alters the state’s “nuisance” laws, would take away the rights of homeowners.
“Special protection for one industry opens the door to weakening our nuisance laws in other areas which can allow real harm to homeowners, the environment and everyday North Carolinians,” Cooper, the state’s former Attorney General, said in the statement.
“Nuisance laws can be used to protect property rights and make changes for good. We used nuisance laws to force the Tennessee Valley Authority to stop air pollution from flowing into North Carolina and we won damages to improve air quality.”
Overriding the Governor’s veto would require three-fifths of the votes in both chambers: 72 votes in the House and 30 votes in the Senate.
The bill passed the House with 68 votes and with 30 votes in the Senate. When the House voted on the Senate version of the legislation for final approval, the bill received 74 House votes.
“Thankfully, we’d only need to hold one chamber to sustain a veto,” said Will Hendrick, staff attorney and manager of the Pure Farms, Pure Waters Campaign at the Waterkeeper Alliance. “We know that members are getting a lot of calls about this issue already.”
Also on Friday morning, the governor signed into law Senate Bill 131, a relatively uncontroversial but wide-ranging deregulation bill. Environmental advocates had concerns about some provisions in the 44-page bill.
Those concerns included doubling the amount of development near streams without requiring offsetting improvements elsewhere, and allowing sand dredged from shoals offshore from the capes to be used in beach renourishment even if the sand isn’t compatible.
The bill also deals with the regulation of general contractor’s licenses and the disposal of dead reptiles. It also removes some counties from a list of those who must have vehicle emission inspections because their air quality has improved.
