Al’s Burger Shack expanding: New location to open in Chapel Hill this summer

Al’s Burger Shack is expanding in Chapel Hill with a second location opening in Southern Village this summer.
Al’s Burger Shack, 516 West Franklin St., has been named one of the best burgers in the South by Garden & Gun. Al’s is listed as the best burger in Chapel Hill by Yelp along with other accolades.
The new 1,500-square-foot restaurant plans to open near Weaver Street Market and Pazzo! in Southern Village and will come with more seats (30 and a large outdoor patio), free parking and an expanded menu, according to a news release from the restaurant.
“We’re so appreciative to everyone that has made Al’s what it is,” said owner Al Bowers. “It’s been an amazing four years on Franklin Street and we cannot wait to start flipping burgers in Southern Village.”
The new location will have the same core menu as the Franklin Street restaurant plus a turkey burger, side salad, new types of french fries and beer on tap.
“I'm thrilled that Al is bringing his Al's Burger Shack to join us in Southern Village,” said D.R. Bryan, Southern Village developer. “My personal favorite is the BoBo Chili Cheeseburger. Can't wait!”
Al’s first opened in Chapel Hill in 2013. Its burgers are hormone free, antibiotic-free and locally sourced from North Carolina pasture-raised cattle and are served with homemade specialty toppings and dressings in three sizes, according to the release. Local North Carolina craft beers are available and veggies and dairy are sourced from local farms.
For more information, go to www.alsburgershack.com.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
