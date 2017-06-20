Allegiant to add new flights from RDU to Puerto Rico, Cincinnati

Triangle fliers will soon be able to fly directly from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will have another option to travel to Cincinnati.
Low-cost airline Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it will add a twice weekly seasonal flight to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport starting Dec. 15 for as low as $64 one way. The airline’s twice weekly year-round flight to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will begin Nov. 16 for as low as $39 one way.
“Triangle travelers love to vacation in the Caribbean, and we are so excited that Allegiant is connecting our region with the beautiful island of Puerto Rico,” said Michael Landguth, RDU’s president and CEO. “They are also offering additional flights to Cincinnati, a very popular Midwestern city.”
Delta Air Lines is the only airline that already offers nonstop flights from RDU to Cincinnati.
The addition of San Juan connects RDU to its 48th nonstop destination and one of its top destinations currently without a direct flight. The other top RDU destinations without direct flights are Kansas City, Portland, Ore., San Diego and San Jose, Calif.
Austin via Delta and New Orleans via Allegiant and Southwest Airlines were the last two new nonstop routes added at RDU.
With the addition of these new routes, Allegiant will serve six destinations from RDU. The airline also offers nonstop service to New Orleans, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg
“In the end, we are delighted that Allegiant is growing at RDU,” Landguth said.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-829-4845: @KTrogdon
Comments